Martin named new Executive Director of Partners for Healing

Partners for Healing is very pleased to announce Emilie Martin as the organization’s new Executive Director.

A native of Tullahoma, Ms. Martin holds a Master of Public Health degree from East Tennessee State University. She has demonstrated her passion for the clinic and her commitment to our community over the years as a volunteer, college intern and most recently as the Outreach Coordinator where she focused on promoting the clinic’s services.

“I believe Emilie will be a valuable asset to the team,” stated Patrick Brown, Board President. “Her background and extensive working knowledge of the organization made her the perfect choice.” As Executive Director, Ms. Martin is responsible for the management of the day-to-day operations, fundraising, programming, and public relations. She takes over from Lynn Brumfield who is retiring after 3 years in the position.

Partners for Healing is a free primary care clinic that offers both medical and mental health services for the working uninsured– including those who are self-employed, in transition between jobs, waiting for disability or are fulltime college students. Located at 109 W. Blackwell Street in Tullahoma, the clinic is available to those who live and/or work in Coffee, Franklin and Moore Counties. For more information, visit partnersforhealing.org.