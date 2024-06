Please join Thunder Radio in wishing Manchester resident, Martha Dicus, a most blessed and happy birthday!

Martha was born June 10, 1924. She is famous for her resiliency and health. Martha has been appreciated for years for being there when anyone needed help.

Martha took swim lessons to learn to swim when she was 80 years old. She attributes her longevity to, “God just wanted me to be here”.

