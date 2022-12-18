Connect with us

Mark David Thompson

Published

Mark David Thompson

Mark David Thompson, age 65 of Tullahoma, was born on May 28, 1957, in Detroit, MI, to the late Robert and Thelma Jean MacLauren Thompson. He was a retired assembly line technician at Kasai in Manchester, and his favorite pastime was fishing.

In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother, Michael George Thompson. He is survived by his loving children, Nathan Thompson, and Renee Thompson, grandchildren, Brandon Thompson, Robert Phillip, Breanna Crabtree, Blake and Braelyn Cathey, Maddison Thompson, Makaye, Nautika Keith, Ky’Mani Overton, and Roo and Ryleigh Presley, daughter-in-law, Lisa Gardner, several extended family members and a host of friends.

As per Mark’s request, cremation was chosen, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Thompson family.

