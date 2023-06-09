Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Marion Kalanske Harrison

Published

Harrison, Marion Kalanske, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 81. Mrs. Harrison was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late John Jay and Mary V. Gerlack Kalanske. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Harrison, III; and one daughter, LeeAnne Harrison Clark Kanas. She is survived by two grandsons, Robby (Amanda) Clark, and David (Nicole) Kanas; son-in-law, Walter Kanas; one great-grandson, Nolan; and her best friend, Brenda Brewer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12th, 2023 at 12:30pm Eastern Standard Time at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023