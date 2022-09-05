Marilyn Jo Weaver was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She

left this world too soon on September 3, 2022 at age 68 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest, remembering to laugh often, and celebrating both their mistakes and victories (for as she said, you often can’t have victories if you don’t make mistakes and learn from them.)

Marilyn charmed nearly every person she met. She loved quiet evenings, sunny days and sitting in the sunshine, befriending lost kittens and souls, and had the uncanny

ability to find the best in every day. She was a skilled handywoman, teacher, artist, and loving parent and grandparent.

She is survived by her son, Joshua McNeese, daughter, Paige Crutcher, son-in-law, Marcus Crutcher, her four grandchildren (who were her pride and joy): Jocilyn, Brinley, Isla Doll, and Rivers, her sister Melanie Lindgren, nephew Collin Lindgren, as well as her beloved cousins Susanne Kennedy, Nancy Wood, Deborah Moses, Cheryl Cole, Scott Bishop as well as a village of close friends.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, September the 8 th at 3 pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN, or the American Cancer Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.