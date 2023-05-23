Connect with us

Mrs. Marilyn Ann Sherrill, age 65, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Waters of Winchester.

Mrs. Sherrill was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Louis Wilburn Sherrill and Gladys T. McAnnally. She was a member of Rutledge Hill Community Church. Mrs. Sherrill loved watching western movies and going out to eat every week. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Donald Melton, Brenda Smartt, Max Sherrill, Michael Sherrill, and Mark Sherrill.

Mrs. Sherrill is survived by sister, Frances Warren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and special friends.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Fuenral Home with Bro. Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow in Rutledge Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sherrill Family, 931-723-7774, centralfunerlahome.com

