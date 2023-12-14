Connect with us

Marie D. Peck, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Dec 13, 2023 at the age of 92. Ms. Peck was born in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Chet and Ethelyn Denham. Ms. Peck gave her life to Jesus Christ at the age of 12 years old. Her faith was the most important factor in her life. At the age of 15, Marie visited her aunt and uncle in Tullahoma and met the love of her life, Bob Peck. After years of long-distance courtship, they were married in 1953. They then settled in Tullahoma and lived a very happy life together. Bob and Marie were active members of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma where they served faithfully. 

Ms. Peck is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mitts Peck; two infant children; her parents, Thomas Chester and Ethelyn McGregor Denham and her brother-in-law,
Dr. Chester L. Quarles. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Boyles (Robert) of Tullahoma; her son, Robert D. Peck of Tullahoma; one sister, Dot Quarles Clemons (Gerald) of Tula, MS; 3 grandchildren, Brooke Shasteen (Brian) of Tullahoma, Jonathan Boyles (Kyla) of Mills River, NC and Sarah Reddy (Amar) of Acworth, GA; five great grandchildren, Connor, Hadley, Charlotte, Hudson and Oliver, and her beloved nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren brought her much joy. She loved attending all of their athletic, musical and school events. Her great grandchildren brought her much happiness in her later years. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, December 18th, 2023, at First Baptist Church Tullahoma beginning at 10:00am with the service to follow at noon, Rev. Andy Stallings officiating.  Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Tullahoma Missions Fund or Samaritan’s Purse. 

 Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

