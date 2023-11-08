Connect with us

Maria Johnson, age 87, of Hillsboro passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at The Waters of Winchester.

Maria was born July 5, 1936, to her late parents Walter and Stanislawa Andryszkiewicz in Poland and immigrated to Chicago, IL with her family in 1951 after World War II.

Maria was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Jackson, great great grandson, Carter Gladish, and a daughter, JoAnne Jackson, who passed away November 8, 2023.

She is survived by her children, Barbara (Dale) Weaver of Estill Springs, John Dziadkowiec of Pennsylvania, Matthew (Terri) Dziadkowiec of Hillsboro; brother in law, Carl Jackson; five grandchildren, Celeste Gladish of Smyrna, Christy Weaver of Murfreesboro, Lonnie Weaver, Cory Dziadkowiec and Joel Jackson of Hillsboro; four great grandchildren, Chelsea Campbell of Nashville, Sloan Campbell of Murfreesboro, Brandon (Sula) Gladish and Bethany Gladish of Smyrna; great great granddaughter, Claire Gladish.

Graveside service will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2:00pm at Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

