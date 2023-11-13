Margie Faye Adams Batchelor of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 87. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Margie, a native of Elkmont, Alabama was the daughter of the late Joseph Gleen and Mary Juanita Dale Adams. She was a high school graduate and resided in Tullahoma for many years. She worked at Clayton Shoe Store and then worked at AEDC Federal Credit Union for approximately 25 years. She raised her three boys and was the proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2. Margie very much enjoyed baking, cake decorating and crafting. She was also a dress designer and had a very extensive barbie doll collection.

She is survived by her three sons, Kent (Ann) Batchelor of Harvest, Alabama, Mark (Marianne) Batchelor of Prescott, Arizona, and Jonathan (Chris) Batchelor of Carterville, Illinois. Margie is also survived by one brother, Gerald Dwain Adams, five grandchildren, Colby, Tyler, Amy, Ryan and Luke and two great grandchildren, Marin and Lia.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.