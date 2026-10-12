In loving memory of Margaret Rose Miles, August 14, 1933 – October 8, 2026

Margaret Rose Miles, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 93 years. A longtime resident of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Margaret lived a life rooted in faith, family, and devotion to the Lord.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee with Pastor Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Serving as Pallbearers will be Tyler Bolin, Rodney Sanders, Ian Smith, Michael Phelps, Chris Damron, Connor Cash and Kevin Dillon.

Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to Mt. Vernon Church of the Nazarene, where her love for God and her church family remained an important part of her life’s journey. Her faith guided her throughout her life and shaped the love and care she gave to those around her.

She was united in marriage to the late Floyd Miles Sr., with whom she shared a life centered on faith and family. Margaret was a loving mother to Floyd “Sonny” Miles Jr. and the late Robert “Bobby” Miles. Her family was among her greatest blessings, and she treasured the memories and bonds they shared throughout the years.

Margaret leaves behind a loving legacy through her grandchildren: Bryan (Barbara) Miles, Lisa (Rodney), Sanders, Laura (Nathaniel) Anderson, Mitzy (Chris) Damron, Jennifer Hartline, Shonna (Tyler) Bolin, and Ashley (Ian) Smith. She was also blessed with numerous great grandchildren, whose lives carry forward the family legacy she cherished.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Floyd Miles Sr.; her son, Robert “Bobby” Miles; her granddaughter, Amber Hill, her parents, Jessie James and Elsie James; her siblings, Aubrey James and Betty Clyde James; her daughter in law, Nancy “Charlene” Miles; and former daughters in law, Anita Williams and Cyndi Trail.

Margaret will be remembered for her steadfast faith, her love for her family, and her lifelong devotion to serving the Lord. Through the years, she created a legacy of love and faithfulness that will continue to live on through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and church family. The memories she leaves behind will remain a treasured part of the lives of all who knew and loved her.

Though her earthly journey has come to an end, her family finds comfort in knowing that her faith has now become sight and that she has entered into the eternal peace she believed in so deeply. While her absence will be felt by those who loved her, they can take comfort in the hope of a heavenly reunion and in the lasting legacy she leaves behind.

In the words that she leaves behind for those she loved: “I love you all and will meet you in heaven”.

These heartfelt words reflect the faith that guided Margaret throughout her life and the hope of being reunited in heaven with those she loved. Her family can carry those words in their hearts as a final reminder of her love and the promise of a reunion beyond this life.

Margaret’s life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, and her love, a gift that will never fade. She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and lovingly remembered by All whose lives she touched.

“Well done, good and faithful servant”.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Margaret Miles.