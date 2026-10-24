Margaret Lillian June Burnett, lovingly known as June, was born on June 21, 1934, to her late parents, George and Ethel Marshall. She passed away on October 22, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, cherished memories, and a family who will forever hold her close in their hearts.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Malvin Dean Burnett; her parents, George and Ethel Marshall; her brothers, Robert, Otis, Pete, and Marvin Marshall; and her sister, Ethelynn Fraker.

She is survived by her children, Larry Dean Burnett, George Ronnie Burnett, and Leslie Kimberly Garner and her husband, Larry; her brother, John Marshall and his wife, Ann; her grandchildren, Chelsea Short (Justin) and M’Lynn Miller; and her great-grandchild, William Dean Short; niece Debbie (Keith) and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Her family was her greatest treasure, and the love she shared with them will continue to live on through the generations.

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June found joy in life’s simple pleasures and had a special love for the Great Smoky Mountains, enjoying every opportunity she had to visit. She appreciated good food and was a wonderful cook, bringing people together through meals made with love. A gifted and creative woman, she could knit and crochet just about anything. She also loved books, was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, and found great pleasure in writing poetry and stories.

Her faith and her love for serving others were important parts of her life. June was actively involved in her church, where she taught classes for young girls and shared her time and guidance with others. She was also involved in her son’s Cub Scouts and helped lead Girl Scouts alongside her daughter, Kim, and granddaughter, M’Lynn. Through these experiences, she helped encourage and inspire young people, leaving a lasting impression on those whose lives she touched.

Above all else, June dearly loved her family. Whether through a home-cooked meal, a handmade creation, a shared story, or simply the gift of her time, she had her own special ways of showing her love. Her family will remember her for her many talents, her generous heart, and the countless memories they were blessed to share with her.

Though she will be deeply missed, June’s love and the memories she leaves behind will remain a treasured part of her family’s story for years to come.

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Tullahoma Funeral Home will receive family and friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow. Burial will take place following the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of June Burnett.