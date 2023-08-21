Connect with us

News

Marcrom’s Pharmacy Celebrates 45 Years

Published

Marcrom’s Pharmacy is celebrating their 45th Anniversary.

The Marcrom’s Pharmacy family has a long history of practicing pharmacy in the community. Marking 70 plus years of pharmacy service, in 1950, H.D. Marcrom began serving Manchester as a pharmacist. In 1978 Ray Marcrom opened Marcrom’s Pharmacy and was later joined by his brother, Tom. Ray’s daughter, Sarah and her husband Joe McKamey, work there now too.

At the 45th Anniversary of the Marcrom’s Pharmacy location opening, they are throwing a party to show appreciation to their patients and our community. There will be food, drinks, as well as giveaways (every half an hour). Marcrom’s invites you to this event to get to know their pharmacy team.

Marcrom’s Pharmacy is located at 1277 McArthur St in Manchester. The anniversary event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23rd, 10am – 2pm.

