Obituaries

Marcie Marie (Kirk) Pierce

Published

Mrs. Marcie Marie (Kirk) Pierce, age 85, passed from this life Sept, 4 2023.  Mrs. Pierce was born in Henderson County, TN  to her late parents Horace H. Kirk and Evie Kirk. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later announced date. 

  

Mrs. Pierce was a member of Manchester First Baptist Church.  She was retired from First National Bank.  She was an avid reader, gardener and loved to cook.  She could regularly be found supporting her sons playing sports, watching her husband coach baseball, attending many high school girl’s basketball games and mostly, being a loving and devoted grandmother.  Also, her Sunday School class at First Baptist was very dear to her heart. 

  

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Jimmy D. Pierce, sons James Wade Pierce of Manchester and Kirk Douglas Pierce (Missi) of Manchester.  Three granddaughters Samantha Pierce of Chattanooga, Jenna Pierce and Jamie Pierce both of Manchester.  Two brothers Glen Kirk (Anna) of Lexington and Michael Kirk (Carol) of Johnson City.  Two sisters Joel Byrd (Bob) of Lexington and Brenda Fiddler (Charles) of Lexington. 

  

Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Evie Kirk. A brother Aaron Kirk and three sisters Etheleen Cook, Brooksie Hunley and Helen Cook. 

