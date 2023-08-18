Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Marcia Ann Stern

Published

Marcia Ann Stern, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the age of 81. A native of Irvine, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucy Johnson Jones. Marcia will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

She was a high school graduate and of the Southern Baptist Faith.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Ronald Stern of Tullahoma, three sons, Ronald Mark Stern of Tullahoma, John D. (Jacqueline) Stern of Ellaville, Georgia and James W. Stern of San Josa, California and two grandchildren, Kyle Ferrar and Justin Stern.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and David Jones.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfunerahome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023