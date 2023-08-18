Marcia Ann Stern, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the age of 81. A native of Irvine, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucy Johnson Jones. Marcia will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

She was a high school graduate and of the Southern Baptist Faith.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Ronald Stern of Tullahoma, three sons, Ronald Mark Stern of Tullahoma, John D. (Jacqueline) Stern of Ellaville, Georgia and James W. Stern of San Josa, California and two grandchildren, Kyle Ferrar and Justin Stern.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and David Jones.

