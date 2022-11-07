Marcia Ann Camden

Marcia “Pumpkin” Ann Camden of Hillsboro passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence at the age of 66. No services are scheduled.

Marcia, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Wilburn Lee and Dorothy Uselton Green. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Green.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Bruce Camden; son, David Jett; daughter, Wanda Parrill; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.