March is Women’s History Month

The Coffee County Historical Society will hold a General Membership Meeting that includes information about Women’s History Month.

Saturday, March 9, 2024, all are welcome at 1PM at meeting room of Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester public square.

Historical Society museum volunteer Sandra McMullin Bennett will be the speaker. She will be speaking on the new Women’s History Month exhibit being showcased by the Joanna Lewis Museum of Coffee County History. The exhibit, as well as Ms. Bennett’s speech will center on the contributions made by women from Coffee County and the State of Tennessee.

Everyone is invited to attend. Annual regular membership in the Coffee County Historical Society is twenty-five dollars.

Learn more about this by tuning into our interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” on Tuesday, March 4, 2024 as Sandra McMullin Bennett will be our guest, starting at 4 PM.