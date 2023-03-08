Manchester’s Street Committee to Accept Proposal for New Road at Truckers Inn/Truck Stop

Special called Street Committee meeting agenda.

The City of Manchester’s Street Committee has called a special meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at noon in the City Hall Board Room to discuss and accept a proposal for a new road at Truckers Inn/Truck Stop.

The proposal will be presented by the concerned authorities, and the committee will review the plan before making a final decision.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting. After the review and discussion of the proposal, the committee will adjourn the meeting.