Manchester’s ‘Safe on the Square’ returns Monday, October 31

Manchester Safe on the Square Trick of Treating event will return this year.

The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments.

The event provides children an opportunity to interact with multiple downtown businesses and to safely trick or treat. Event organizers anticipate over 2,000 participants and families. If your business or organization would like to participate, contact Manchester Fire Department at 931-728-2999 to sign up no later than Friday, Oct. 21.

If your organization is not located on or near the downtown square and you would like a space near the courthouse, call the fire department to reserve your spot. In the event of rain, this will not be rescheduled or moved to another location.