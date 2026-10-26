Manchester’s Safe on the Square Returns Friday for Halloween Fun

Manchester’s annual Safe on the Square event returns this Friday, October 30, offering families an afternoon of Halloween fun in downtown Manchester.

The Manchester Fire Department is organizing the event, which will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. around the downtown square.

Local businesses and participating vendors will be set up around the square, handing out candy and offering photo opportunities and prizes. The event is free and open to everyone.

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Businesses and organizations interested in participating have until Tuesday, October 27, to reserve a space. Those interested can contact the Manchester Fire Department at 931-728-2999 or email fire@cityofmanchestertn.gov.