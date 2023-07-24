Manchester’s Meeker receives NJCAA All-Academic First Team

Motlow State student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom as well as on the court and field. During the 2022-23 academic year, 17 student-athletes and the softball team earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic honors – including Coffee County Central graduate Griffin Meeker.

The Softball Bucks were named an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. An Academic Team of the Year must earn a 3.00 grade point average (GPA) or higher. The Bucks as a team compiled a sparkling 3.13 GPA.

Individually, Motlow had 17 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic Awards. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the academic year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

First Team (4.00 GPA)

Brayden Cashion, Lynchburg – men’s basketball

Kaleb Gupton, Joelton – baseball

Brayden McFarlin, White House – baseball

Griffin Meeker, Manchester – baseball

Riley Stanton, Nashville – baseball

Tate Vanhooser, Princeton, KY – baseball



Second Team (3.80-3.99)

Erica Clifton – women’s basketball

McKenna Miller, Lascassas – softball



Third Team (3.60-3.79)

Hannah Burks, Shelbyville – softball

Susanna Cruit, Huntsville, AL – softball

Katelyn Helmick, Chapel Hill – softball

Madisen Hodges, Cunningham – soccer

McCenzie McAnally, Shelbyville – softball

Molley McElhiney, Lebanon – soccer

Lameisha Parker, Murfreesboro – softball

Leigha Resendiz, Cookeville – soccer

Kane Reed, Winchester – men’s basketball

Cheyenne Watson, Shelbyville – soccer



After completing two years at Motlow, Meeker will not play baseball at Harding University in Arkansas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Motlow State Community College competes on the Division I level in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and compete in Region 7 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).