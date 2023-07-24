Connect with us

Manchester’s Meeker receives NJCAA All-Academic First Team

Griffin Meeker

Motlow State student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom as well as on the court and field. During the 2022-23 academic year, 17 student-athletes and the softball team earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic honors – including Coffee County Central graduate Griffin Meeker.

The Softball Bucks were named an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. An Academic Team of the Year must earn a 3.00 grade point average (GPA) or higher. The Bucks as a team compiled a sparkling 3.13 GPA.

Individually, Motlow had 17 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic Awards. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the academic year.

First Team (4.00 GPA)

Brayden Cashion, Lynchburg – men’s basketball
Kaleb Gupton, Joelton – baseball
Brayden McFarlin, White House – baseball
Griffin Meeker, Manchester – baseball
Riley Stanton, Nashville – baseball
Tate Vanhooser, Princeton, KY – baseball

Second Team (3.80-3.99)

Erica Clifton – women’s basketball
McKenna Miller, Lascassas – softball

Third Team (3.60-3.79)

Hannah Burks, Shelbyville – softball
Susanna Cruit, Huntsville, AL – softball
Katelyn Helmick, Chapel Hill – softball
Madisen Hodges, Cunningham – soccer
McCenzie McAnally, Shelbyville – softball
Molley McElhiney, Lebanon – soccer
Lameisha Parker, Murfreesboro – softball
Leigha Resendiz, Cookeville – soccer
Kane Reed, Winchester – men’s basketball
Cheyenne Watson, Shelbyville – soccer

After completing two years at Motlow, Meeker will not play baseball at Harding University in Arkansas.

Motlow State Community College competes on the Division I level in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and compete in Region 7 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

