Manchester’s Annual 4th of July Celebration at Rotary Park: Live Music, Food Trucks, and Dazzling Fireworks Despite Showers, Tune in to Thunder Radio for Patriotic Music

Today, Manchester Parks and Recreation is set to hosts its annual 4th of July Celebration. The event, taking place at Rotary Park, features live music, food trucks, and a grand fireworks display.

Despite the weather forecast of showers and thunderstorms, with the likelihood peaking between 1pm and 4pm, the festivities continue as planned. Organizers remain committed to providing a memorable experience for attendees.

A standout attraction of the evening is the free live performance by the band Rubiks Groove, entertaining audiences from 7pm to 9pm. Local food trucks will also be present from 6pm to 9pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Adding to the ambiance, Thunder Radio will be broadcasting patriotic music synchronized with the fireworks show. Tune in to Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM to enhance the celebratory atmosphere.

The event’s pinnacle is the highly anticipated fireworks show, scheduled to commence at 9pm. Spectators can expect a breathtaking spectacle of vibrant colors and patterns, lighting up the night sky and creating a memorable holiday.

To ensure the necessary preparations for the fireworks display and the safety of all participants, Fred Deadman Park will be closed for the remainder of the day beginning at 5pm.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to join the festivities at Rotary Park, located at 557 N Woodland St in Manchester.