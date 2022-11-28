Manchester’s 2022 Christmas Parade float winners

The City of Manchester’s 2022 Christmas Parade was held Sunday, November 27th, and was a success. There were over 90 participants that made their way through the parade route.

Judges had a difficult choice with so many creative participants. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme. Floats were placed into one of two categories depending on the length of the entry. Regular floats were entries of 20 feet or shorter. Large floats were entries over 20 feet in length.

Regular Float Winners

1st Place: After Market Inc. & Rural Legends Car Club

2nd Place: Coffee County Middle School Cheerleading

3rd Place: Top of the Rock Jeep Club

Large Float Winners