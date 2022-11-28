Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester’s 2022 Christmas Parade float winners

Published

The City of Manchester’s 2022 Christmas Parade was held Sunday, November 27th, and was a success. There were over 90 participants that made their way through the parade route.

Judges had a difficult choice with so many creative participants. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme. Floats were placed into one of two categories depending on the length of the entry. Regular floats were entries of 20 feet or shorter. Large floats were entries over 20 feet in length.

Regular Float Winners

  • 1st Place: After Market Inc. & Rural Legends Car Club
  • 2nd Place: Coffee County Middle School Cheerleading
  • 3rd Place: Top of the Rock Jeep Club

Large Float Winners

  • 1st Place: 100 Years of Coffee County Football: CCHS Football Team, Cheerleaders, & Dance Team
  • 2nd Place: Sain Construction Company
  • 3rd Place: Reese’s Genes Boutique
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022