Manchester youth football puts together clean sweep of Tullahoma

Youth Football Results from Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Division 1 (5-6-7 ) age group
Manchester 47
Tullahoma 0
Touchdowns were scored by:
Jaxon Carter (also had an interception and 2 fumble recoveries)
Caleb White
Greyson Eubanks
Walker McKnight
AJ Reinitz
Trevor Martin
Jax Martin
Extra Points were made by:
Kyle Rollins
Jeremiah Elliot
Joey Murray ( also with a 2 point conversion)
Landry Nation
Connor Jones
The defense only allowed 12 yards
Division 2 (8-9) age group
Manchester 26
Tullahoma 6
2 touchdowns each by:
Andrew Boles
Karter Childress
Extra points by:
Dixon Keele
Wyatt Martin
Division 3 (10-11-12) age group
Manchester 49
Tullahoma 0
Touchdowns scored by:
Luke Christian
Corontez Garrett
Zander Meeks
Hayes Shemwell
Keyton Childress
Aiden Sawyer
Rylee McBroom