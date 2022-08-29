Connect with us

Sports

Manchester youth football puts together clean sweep of Tullahoma

Published

Youth Football Results from Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Division 1 (5-6-7 ) age group

Manchester 47

Tullahoma 0

Touchdowns were scored by:

Jaxon Carter (also had an interception and 2 fumble recoveries)

Caleb White

Greyson Eubanks

Walker McKnight

AJ Reinitz

Trevor Martin

Jax Martin

Extra Points were made by:

Kyle Rollins

Jeremiah Elliot

Joey Murray ( also with a 2 point conversion)

Landry Nation

Connor Jones

The defense only allowed 12 yards

Division 2 (8-9) age group

Manchester 26

Tullahoma 6

2 touchdowns each by:

Andrew Boles

Karter Childress

Extra points by:

Dixon Keele

Wyatt Martin

Division 3 (10-11-12) age group

Manchester 49

Tullahoma 0

Touchdowns scored by:

Luke Christian

Corontez Garrett

Zander Meeks

Hayes Shemwell

Keyton Childress

Aiden Sawyer

Rylee McBroom

