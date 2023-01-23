Connect with us

Sports

Manchester Youth Baseball sign ups begin January 28

Published

Spring is right around the corner.

And so is one of America’s favorite pastimes – youth baseball.

Manchester Youth Baseball League will hold sign ups on 7 different dates with Saturdays, Tuesday and Thursdays mixed in to give everyone an opportunity to sign up. Divisions will be 6u through 18u.

Sign up dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, January 28 from 9am to 2pm.

Saturday, February 4 from 9am to 2pm

Saturday, February 11 from 9am to 2 pm

Tuesday, February 14 from 5:30-8pm

Saturday, February 18 from 9am to 2 pm

Thursday, February 23 from 5:30-8pm

Saturday, February 25 from 9am to 2pm.

Parents will need a copy of their child’s birth certificate if they have not previously played.

Cost to register is $60 for 6u, $75 for 8u, 10u and 12u and $125 for 15u and 18u.

Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. No checks will be accepted.

