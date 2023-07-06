Manchester Water & Sewer Department to Conduct Annual Cannon Flushing of Fire Hydrants

The Manchester Water & Sewer Department has announced its plans to perform the annual cannon flushing of fire hydrants in an effort to enhance the quality of water in the distribution system. The system-wide flushing operation will occur from Monday to Friday during the weeks of July 10, 2023, and July 17, 2023, with the possibility of an extension if needed. Flushing will take place between the hours of 11:00 pm and approximately 5:30 am.

During this procedure, water customers may encounter temporary low water pressure and water discoloration. To prevent any potential issues, customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes during the flushing period. The Manchester Water Department acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the flushing process and regrets any disturbance experienced by the residents.

The annual cannon flushing initiative is aimed at maintaining and improving the overall water quality within the system. By flushing the fire hydrants, sediment and mineral deposits that accumulate over time are effectively removed, ensuring the continued supply of clean and high-quality water to Manchester’s residents.

For more information or inquiries, please contact the Manchester Water & Sewer Department at the following numbers: Warehouse – (931) 728-1273, Billing Office – (931) 728-7171, Fax – (931) 728-1563, Fax – (931) 728-8244.