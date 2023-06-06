Connect with us

News

Manchester Water & Sewer Commission to Discuss Dukes Flow Study, Water Rates, and New Infrastructure Projects at Special Meeting

Published

The City of Manchester’s Water & Sewer Commission has called for a special meeting on June 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the City Hall Board Room. The agenda for the meeting includes several important items that will be addressed by the commission.

The meeting will begin with the call to order, followed by a review of the previous meeting minutes. During the Citizen Comment Period, residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns or opinions on water and sewer-related matters. The Director’s Report will provide updates on ongoing projects and initiatives.

One of the key topics on the agenda is the Dukes Flow Study. The commission will engage in a discussion to assess the current status of the study and review the results obtained thus far. Additionally, the Water Rates will be discussed, focusing on the response received from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA).

Under the New Business category, the commission will address the recent bid opening for the HWY 55 project, which took place on May 31, 2023. They will also discuss the possibility of hiring an inspector for the project. Another important point on the agenda is the acquisition of handheld devices for meter readers, highlighting the need for relevant and efficient equipment in the field.

Furthermore, the Westfield Litigation will be discussed, with a focus on the response received from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA). Lastly, the commission will announce the appointment of Mr. Watson as the DRUC (Discharge Reduction & Utility Coordinator) Appointee.

