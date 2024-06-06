Manchester water reduces grace period for water cut off by 20 days

At the June 4, 2024 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting (BOMA), the board voted unanimously on the 2nd reading of a ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 18-201 relative to non-payment of water bills.

The code reads in part: “at the recommendation of the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission, the BOMA believes it to be in the best interest of the City to decrease the number of days from 45 to 25 days after due date before someone’s water can be cut off for non-payment”

Mayor Howard stated that the grace period used to be 25 days and the 45 day period has proved to be too confusing.