Manchester Water Director identifies multiple deficiencies at Wastewater Plant

At the June 6, 2024 Manchester Water and Sewer Commission Meeting, Water and Sewer Director Jeff Perry presented a list of over 40 deficiencies he discovered at the Wastewater Plant to the Commission.

All of the Commissioners seemed shocked by the deficiency list, as heard here with Michael Anderson and Gary Hunt :

Perry suggested to the Commissioners to tour the wastewater plant with him and go line by line pointing out the issues.

At the June 4, 2024 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, the Board voted unanimously on the first reading to approve an ordinance amending the 2023-2024 budget that included a $2, 038,781 increase in the Water Department Budget that will be allocated from the Water & Sewer fund. Mayor Howard explained the shortfall as bid that was turned in wrong when the budget was approved last year.