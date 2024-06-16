Connect with us

News

Manchester Water and Sewer Director hosts tour at waste water plant

Published

Making good on his invitation at the June 6, 2024 Manchester Water and Sewer Commission Meeting, Water and Sewer Director Jeff Perry presented a list of over 40 deficiencies he discovered at the Wastewater Plant to the Commission. Perry suggested to the Commissioners to tour the Wastewater Plant with him and go line by line pointing out the issues.

The Commission toured the Wastewater Plant on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The tour included the following individuals:

Mike Anderson (Chairman of the Water and Sewer Commission), Vice Mayor Mark Messick (Water and Sewer Commission), Alderman Julie Anderson, Alderman Joey Hobbs, Gary Hunt (Water and Sewer Commission), Terrence Hillsman (Water and Sewer Commission), Director Perry and Austin Haithcote. Austin Haithcote, Chief Operator & Pretreatment Coordinator of the Waste Water Treatment Plant, pointed out areas that need improvement and/or repair. Haithcote said that, “certain areas were band-aided together to get them to work”.

Director Perry said that his team is making a priority list of items that need attention soonest, but that all improvements needed at the Wastewater Plant could total more than $1 million dollars.

Austin Haithcote, Chief Operator & Pretreatment Coordinator points out area that need improvement and/or repair.
This screw and trough system needs replacing at an estimated cost of $28,000 and a lead time of 6-9 months for fabrication and production.

