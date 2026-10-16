Manchester Water and Sewer Commission to Consider Emergency Projects, Sewer Rehabilitation at Special Meeting

The Manchester Water and Sewer Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Thursday, October 22, at 6 p.m., with several infrastructure projects and wastewater system concerns on the agenda.

Commissioners are expected to review and consider approval of proposed and emergency projects, along with needed sewer cleaning equipment.

The agenda also includes discussion of the Manchester Water and Sewer Department’s Basin E sewer rehabilitation project and an update on the AMI metering project.

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Officials are also scheduled to receive an update on conditions at the wastewater treatment facility and review the department’s water loss report.

Another item up for consideration is the review and acceptance of the Customer Assistance Program, also known as C.A.P.

The meeting will include a budget review, reports from the mayor and department director, and an opportunity for citizen comments.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed through the City of Manchester’s YouTube channel.