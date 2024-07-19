Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester Water and Sewer Commission Chairman, “We have done a poor job of what we are charged to do”

Published

At the July 18, 2024 Manchester Water and Sewer Commission meeting, Chairman Michael Anderson suggested that the Commission move their meetings from the City Hall Boardroom to the Wastewater Plant Warehouse.

Chairman Anderson said this:

Manchester Water and Sewer Director Jeff Perry expressed concern that there may not be room for citizens and media to attend the meetings, but the Commission pointed out fixes for that possibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Members of the Commission noted that the meetings used to be held at the Warehouse and were moved to City Hall due to safety concerns and previous outbursts and heated discussions from citizens. Chairman Anderson suggested that if anyone is uncomfortable at the meetings at the Warehouse a Manchester City Police officer can be requested to monitor the meetings.

The Water and Sewer Commission meets the 1st Thursday of the month after the 1st Tuesday of the month at 3PM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023