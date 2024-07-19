Manchester Water and Sewer Commission Chairman, “We have done a poor job of what we are charged to do”

At the July 18, 2024 Manchester Water and Sewer Commission meeting, Chairman Michael Anderson suggested that the Commission move their meetings from the City Hall Boardroom to the Wastewater Plant Warehouse.

Manchester Water and Sewer Director Jeff Perry expressed concern that there may not be room for citizens and media to attend the meetings, but the Commission pointed out fixes for that possibility.

Members of the Commission noted that the meetings used to be held at the Warehouse and were moved to City Hall due to safety concerns and previous outbursts and heated discussions from citizens. Chairman Anderson suggested that if anyone is uncomfortable at the meetings at the Warehouse a Manchester City Police officer can be requested to monitor the meetings.

The Water and Sewer Commission meets the 1st Thursday of the month after the 1st Tuesday of the month at 3PM.