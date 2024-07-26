Connect with us

News

Manchester Water and Sewer announces road closure for Rogers Drive

Manchester Water and Sewer Department (MWSD) is notifying the public that  the morning of Tuesday July 30th at approximately 04:30 water department crews will begin a water leak repair at the intersection of Rogers Dr. and Hills Chapel Rd.

In order to conduct repairs safely and efficiently at this very busy intersection MWSD will be forced to close access to Rogers Dr. from both the Hills Chapel Rd. side and the Royal Trail side. All of Rogers Drive will be closed for all traffic excluding Emergency Personnel and residents of the street. It is also a possibility that one lane of Hills Chapel Rd at the intersection be closed as well depending on the precise location of the leak.

Rogers Drive will be closed until the leak is repaired, street is repaired, and all water department staff are off site.

