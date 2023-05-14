Manchester VFW Post 10904 Wins First Place for Community Service in Tennessee for the Second Consecutive Year

PRESS RELEASE

For the second consecutive year, Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, All-American Post 10904 has taken First Place in the State of Tennessee for Community Service.

Because the 84 VFW Posts in Tennessee are not categorized by size, smaller posts must compete against larger Posts with hundreds of members. Nevertheless, the 195 members Manchester’s VFW Post 10904 were again awarded this distinction with more, and more impactful, community service than any other VFW Post in the Volunteer State with over 7,000 hours reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Categories judged for this award include:

1. Community Involvement

2. Cooperation with other Organizations

3. Aid to Others

4. Safety and Health training

5. Americanism

6. Youth and Voice of Democracy

VFW 10904 Post Commander, retired Navy Chief Kimberly King, reported the good news to her members by email. “I want to thank our entire Post for this amazing achievement. Our Manchester Post will represent the very best work that a VFW can provide to their community…”

Manchester’s VFW Post will now be considered by VFW national leadership as it goes up against top Posts from the other states for best in the nation.

For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit our Facebook page and website at www.vfwpost10904.com