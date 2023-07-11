Connect with us

News

Manchester VFW Post 10904 Achieves Historic Milestone with Fifth Consecutive All-American Post Designation and 15 State Awards

Published

Press Release

Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars was established in Tennessee in 1930, no other Tennessee Post has earned the coveted All-American Post designation more than three years in a row. Last year, Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial VFW Post 10904 received its fourth consecutive award. Now, Manchester’s VFW has received its fifth consecutive All-American Post designation, as well as the VFW Tennessee All-State Post award for the sixth consecutive year and 15 other State awards.

The VFW All-American Post designation goes to top-performing VFW Posts globally to recognize those Posts achieving the absolute highest standards. These include providing support for veterans, their families, and the communities they serve. They are considered the very “best of the best”. There are approximately 5,900 VFW Posts worldwide. Of the 87 Posts in Tennessee, only 17 Posts were awarded All-American: and of those, the 10 Posts in Middle Tennessee’s District 5 all received the distinction. It may be the first time in VFW’s 124-year history that any 10-Post District has “aced” the All-American Post award.

The public is invited to help celebrate this unprecedented achievement on Saturday, September 2 from 5 PM to 8 PM. The “All-American Victory Celebration” will be held at Westwood Middle School. This will be an open house event with food, fun, music and more. Details to follow.

For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit our Facebook page and website at www.vfwpost10904.com.

Manchester VFW Post 10904

130 Shelton Road Manchester, TN 37355

