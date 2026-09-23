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Manchester, Tullahoma announce hiring of new police officers

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Officer Smith

City of Tullahoma now has a new police officer. 

The Tullahoma Police Department announced that Nazario Smith has been sworn in as an officer. 

Smith comes to Tullahoma with prior police and corrections experience and will be going to the police academy soon. 

Manchester Police Department also announced the addition of “officer in training” Christopher W. O’Connor. 

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Officer O'Connor

O’Connor served 8.5 years in the United States Army, attaining rank of staff sgt.. During his military career, he served in several assignments, including the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Grafenwoehr, Germany; the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Officer O’Connor earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Blackburn College in 2017, prior to beginning his military service in 2018.

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