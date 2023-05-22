Connect with us

News

Manchester Students Raise Over $24,000 for Schools on Lemonade Day

Published

In a stunning display of entrepreneurial spirit and community support, Manchester’s Lemonade Day on Thursday, May 18, proved to be a resounding success. The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the student entrepreneurs participating in the event managed to raise an impressive sum of over $24,000, which will be directly contributed to the local schools.

The event saw 485 young entrepreneurs from eight elementary schools in the area set up 27 lemonade stands throughout the city. Armed with refreshing lemonade and their entrepreneurial skills, these budding business owners worked for three hours to attract customers and generate sales.

The community responded in kind, showing up in large numbers to support the cause. Customers lined up at the stands, helping the students achieve an outstanding total sales figure of $24,268.33.

The funds raised by the student entrepreneurs will be directly invested back into the schools. The success of Lemonade Day not only instills valuable business skills in the students but also highlights the importance of community engagement and support.

