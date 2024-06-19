Manchester Skating Rink fees get Rec Commission recommendation

At the June 17, 2024 Manchester Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting, the Commission voted unanimously to approve a motion that the Ice Skate rink fees be $10 per person or the amount that the Board of Mayor and Alderman deems appropriate. The Commission made the recommendation citing the need for fencing and use of cameras for securing the feature as well as over $7000 in projected staffing costs.

Lori West, (with the Manchester Tourism Committee) was at the Rec Commission Meeting and told the Rec Commission that the funding for the Ice Skating Rink came from an American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Grant. West stated that the funds will be limited, will eventually run out (in the future) and will not cover future rental fees.

The issue will now be sent to the City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman for consideration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The plans include the rink being available December 2, 2024-December 22, 2024. The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will staff and maintain the rink.

Skates will be provided at the rink. The actual surface will not be ice. Artificial Ice Events describes it as such:

Artificial or Synthetic ice is made up of a special plastic polymer that best resembles the consistency of a giant white cutting board. The synthetic ice rink is pieced together in 4’ × 8’ sheets and is then sprayed with a special solution that reduces friction and enhances glide and speed, closely mimicking the traditional ice skating experience.