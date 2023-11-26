Connect with us

News

Manchester shows up for Storehouse Food Pantry

Published

The Storehouse distributes free food to those in need each week in Manchester.

The week of Thanksgiving is no different. Director of the Storehouse, Staria Davison, was hoping to have turkeys and hams for the food boxes she and her volunteers assemble for distribution on Tuesday, the week of Thanksgiving. on Monday morning, the day before the distribution day, there were no turkeys or hams for the food boxes. Davison made an announcement on Facebook, stating that distribution would be the following morning and they had no turkeys or hams, but would disperse food that they had.

Manchester responded in a big way. By the time of the Tuesday, 10 AM food disbursement, 278 hams and turkeys had been donated to the Storehouse.

Coffee County Red Raider Baseball players assisted in the food disbursement (see pictures below).

In total 260 cars and 922 people were served by the Storehouse last week.

Davison said thank you to everyone that donated and volunteered.

The Storehouse is located at 607 Hickerson Street in Manchester. Find their Facebook page by clicking the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/thstorehouse

