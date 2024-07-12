Connect with us

Manchester Sewer and Water Department warns of system flushing starting Sunday night

Jeff Perry, Director of the Manchester Water and Sewer Department told Thunder Radio, “we will be flushing our water system throughout the system starting Sunday night July, 14, 2024 at 11pm flushing through the night for the next two or three nights following.

Pressure changes will fluctuate during flushing until we finish and water is completely restored in the water mains. Could possibly be a discoloration to the water. I would recommend not washing clothes until they notice their water color is normal and back to normal pressure. Customer should run a faucet for a few minutes beforehand to see if it has cleared up. We are hoping to be finished by Wednesday”.

