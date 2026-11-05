Manchester Seeking Volunteers for Two City Boards; Applications Due November 30

The City of Manchester is seeking volunteers to serve on two local boards and commissions, with applications being accepted through November 30, 2026.

According to a public notice shared by the city, vacancies are available on the Manchester Historic and Zoning Commission and the Coffee County Industrial Board for a seat representing the City of Manchester.

Manchester Historic and Zoning Commission

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The city is seeking volunteers to fill a term running through September 2030. Applicants must be residents or electors of the City of Manchester.

The commission meets on the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. at Manchester City Hall.

Appointments are made by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its December 1 meeting.

Coffee County Industrial Board

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The city is also accepting applications for its representative seat on the Coffee County Industrial Board. The position carries a six-year term extending through December 2032.

Applicants must be property owners and electors of the City of Manchester.

The board meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Coffee County Plaza. Committee assignments are mandatory, with committee meeting schedules determined each January.

The appointment is expected to be confirmed at the December 1 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

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How to Apply

Interested residents can complete a Citizen’s Participation Form online at www.cityofmanchestertn.gov or pick up an application at Manchester City Hall, located at 200 West Fort Street.

The application deadline for both positions is Monday, November 30, 2026.