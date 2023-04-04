Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester Rotary to host Pet Adoption Event Supporting the Coffee County Humane Society, April 29

Published

The Manchester Rotary is holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, April 29th, from 12:00-3:00 PM at Common John Brewing Company. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to enjoy a cold beverage while supporting a great cause. Additionally, attendees can discover their new furry friend.

The Coffee County Humane Society needs your support, and the Manchester Rotary is stepping up to help raise awareness and resources for the organization. The Humane Society has released a Needs List that highlights the items required to care for the cats and dogs in their facility.

Here are the items required to help support the organization:

Cat Needs:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Purina One Kitten or Adult food
  • Fancy Feast canned food
  • Kitten Replacement milk
  • “Scoopable” kitty litter

Dog Needs:

  • Purina One or For Health food
  • Treats
  • Dog beds
  • Harness/Collar (small/medium)
  • Pet/training Pads

Monetary Donations:

  • Spay/Neuter Program
  • Medical Program

Other Ways to Help:

  • Become a member
  • Support adoption events
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023