Manchester Rotary to host Pet Adoption Event Supporting the Coffee County Humane Society, April 29

The Manchester Rotary is holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, April 29th, from 12:00-3:00 PM at Common John Brewing Company. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to enjoy a cold beverage while supporting a great cause. Additionally, attendees can discover their new furry friend.
The Coffee County Humane Society needs your support, and the Manchester Rotary is stepping up to help raise awareness and resources for the organization. The Humane Society has released a Needs List that highlights the items required to care for the cats and dogs in their facility.
Here are the items required to help support the organization:
Cat Needs:
- Purina One Kitten or Adult food
- Fancy Feast canned food
- Kitten Replacement milk
- “Scoopable” kitty litter
Dog Needs:
- Purina One or For Health food
- Treats
- Dog beds
- Harness/Collar (small/medium)
- Pet/training Pads
Monetary Donations:
- Spay/Neuter Program
- Medical Program
Other Ways to Help:
- Become a member
- Support adoption events