Manchester Rotary to host Pet Adoption Event Supporting the Coffee County Humane Society, April 29

The Manchester Rotary is holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, April 29th, from 12:00-3:00 PM at Common John Brewing Company. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to enjoy a cold beverage while supporting a great cause. Additionally, attendees can discover their new furry friend.

The Coffee County Humane Society needs your support, and the Manchester Rotary is stepping up to help raise awareness and resources for the organization. The Humane Society has released a Needs List that highlights the items required to care for the cats and dogs in their facility.

Here are the items required to help support the organization:

Cat Needs:

Purina One Kitten or Adult food

Fancy Feast canned food

Kitten Replacement milk

“Scoopable” kitty litter

Dog Needs:

Purina One or For Health food

Treats

Dog beds

Harness/Collar (small/medium)

Pet/training Pads

Monetary Donations:

Spay/Neuter Program

Medical Program

Other Ways to Help: