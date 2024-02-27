Manchester Rotary post Flags

Have you ever wondered how the flags on the square and the main intersection of Hwy 41/55 seem to magically appear and disappear around holidays? Your local Rotary Club provides this service around 6 major holidays a year. The Club members donate their time, through the coordinating efforts of Scot St. John, to provide the flag and raise and lower them throughout the year. Businesses also participate through a nominal contribution, which offers Rotary the ability to contribute and support community needs. Please consider adding your business to the Flag Program, as it is a win-win for everyone involved. As detailed here by Roxanne Patton, President of the Manchester Rotary Club:
