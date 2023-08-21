Manchester Rotary and Common John Team Up to Help One Day of Hope

Last week, Thunder Radio News spoke to Ray Marcrom, President of the One Day of Hope about how the organization is gearing up for their October 7th event.

One Day of Hope is an event that provides free assistance to those in need in our community. Free food, shoes, clothing, books, hygiene items, connection to services and assistance, and emotional support at the Coffee County fairgrounds. The Manchester Rotary club is teaming up to support this effort with their August “Even Better” Event with Common John Brewing Company.

Bonnie Gamble, with the Manchester Rotary Club had this to say:

The public is invited to Common John Brewing Company, located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester, Thursday, August 24th from 5-7 PM.