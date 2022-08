A Manchester restaurant is warning everyone in the area to be on the alert for counterfeit bills.

The Oak Restaurant – located at 947 Interstate Drive in Manchester – claims that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, they fell victim to a customer passing a counterfeit $100 bill.

Restaurant management claims the fake bill passed the “pen test.”

If you suspect you have encountered counterfeit bills, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4421