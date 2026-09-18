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Coffee County News

Manchester rescinds water boil notice

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Photo: City of Manchester Facebook page

Manchester Water and Sewer Department before noon on Friday rescinded the boil water alert for those affected by a water main break Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16 and 17th. Below is the release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

The Boil Water Advisory issued on Sept. 17th for customers located in the  following area(s): North of of 2312 Woodbury Highway, including Sunset Dr., Fine St., Greenbriar Ct, Maple Springs Rd, Maple Springs Dr., Meadowland Ct, Crosspark Dr, Goodman Trace, Winton Way Rd, New Union Heights, Park Creek Rd, Hideout Rd, Brandon Rd, Courtnea Lane, Roberts Creek Circle, Andy Lane and Oak Drive has been rescinded effective immediately.  

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Water service has been restored and all required bacteriological testing has been  completed. Test results indicate that the water meets all applicable drinking water  standards and is safe for consumption. 

Customers in the affected area may resume normal use of tap water for: • Drinking 

• Cooking 

• Ice making 

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• Brushing teeth 

• Food preparation 

• All other household and commercial uses 

The City of Manchester Water Department appreciates the patience and cooperation of our customers during this precautionary measure. 

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Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. 

This notice is being sent to you by Manchester Water Sewer Department Date distributed: 

Water System ID#: TN0000429 

If you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact: 

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City of Manchester Water Department 

Phone: 931-728-4652 Option: 8

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