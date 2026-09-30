Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall – 200 West Fort Street
Among the items on the agenda is a resolution sponsored by alderman James Threet to approve a base contract of $73,744 for the “park surveillance system project.”
You can see the full agenda below:
CITY OF MANCHESTER BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN
AGENDA
October 6, 2026, at 6:30 pm City Hall Board Room
No Work Session
1. ROLL CALL:
2. INVOCATION:
3. PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
5. MINUTES
9-1-26 BOMA Meeting Minutes and BOMA Beer Board Minutes
6. COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
7. COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
8. COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
*Safety *Finance *Street *Water & Sewer *Recreation *Tourism *Planning & Zoning
*Historic Zoning
9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES
Resolutions:
a) A resolution of the City of Manchester, Tennessee to declare certain property owned by the City to be surplus to the City’s needs and directing sale of same; sponsored by Mayor Hobbs.
b) A resolution to approve a contract in the base amount of 73,744.00 with tickIOT, inc. for the
Parks surveillance camera system project; sponsored by Alderman Threet.
Ordinances:
a) 2nd reading of an ordinance amending provisions to Manchester Municipal Code 4-218
regarding vacation leave; sponsored by Alderman Crosslin.
b) 2nd reading of an ordinance amending provisions to Manchester Municipal Code 4-208
regarding nepotism; sponsored by Alderman Crosslin.
c) 1st reading of an ordinance zoning property owned by Curl Properties, LLC. located at 1409 Oakdale Street previously annexed into the City, as R-4 residential; sponsored by Alderman Thornton.
d) 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Ronnie Randall on Belmont Drive from
R-3 to R-4, consisting of 16.84 acres; sponsored by Alderman Thornton.
e) 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Yasin Kanakrieh at 232 West Moore
Street from R-2 to R-4; sponsored by Alderman Thornton.
10. OLD BUSINESS
11. NEW BUSINESS
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@
Tourism Commission
Planning & Zoning Commission 1 vacancy
Manchester Housing Authority 2 vacancies Library Donation $20,000.00
12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13 ADJOURNMENT: