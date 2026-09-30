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Coffee County News

Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

Published

Photo: City of Manchester Facebook page

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall – 200 West Fort Street

Among the items on the agenda is a resolution sponsored by alderman James Threet to approve a base contract of $73,744 for the “park surveillance system project.” 

You can see the full agenda below: 

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CITY OF MANCHESTER BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN 

AGENDA 

October 6, 2026, at 6:30 pm City Hall Board Room 

No Work Session 

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1. ROLL CALL

2. INVOCATION

3. PLEDGE TO THE FLAG 

4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA 

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5. MINUTES 

9-1-26 BOMA Meeting Minutes and BOMA Beer Board Minutes 

6. COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS 

7. COMMENTS FROM MAYOR 

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8. COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS 

*Safety *Finance *Street *Water & Sewer *Recreation *Tourism *Planning & Zoning 

*Historic Zoning 

9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES 

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Resolutions

a) A resolution of the City of Manchester, Tennessee to declare certain property owned by the City to be surplus to the City’s needs and directing sale of same; sponsored by Mayor Hobbs. 

b) A resolution to approve a contract in the base amount of 73,744.00 with tickIOT, inc. for the 

Parks surveillance camera system project; sponsored by Alderman Threet. 

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Ordinances

a) 2nd reading of an ordinance amending provisions to Manchester Municipal Code 4-218 

regarding vacation leave; sponsored by Alderman Crosslin. 

b) 2nd reading of an ordinance amending provisions to Manchester Municipal Code 4-208 

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regarding nepotism; sponsored by Alderman Crosslin. 

c) 1st reading of an ordinance zoning property owned by Curl Properties, LLC. located at 1409 Oakdale Street previously annexed into the City, as R-4 residential; sponsored by Alderman Thornton. 

d) 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Ronnie Randall on Belmont Drive from 

R-3 to R-4, consisting of 16.84 acres; sponsored by Alderman Thornton. 

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e) 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Yasin Kanakrieh at 232 West Moore 

Street from R-2 to R-4; sponsored by Alderman Thornton. 

10. OLD BUSINESS 

11. NEW BUSINESS 

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• 

Tourism Commission 

Planning & Zoning Commission 1 vacancy 

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Manchester Housing Authority 2 vacancies Library Donation $20,000.00 

12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN 

13 ADJOURNMENT

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