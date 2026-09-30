Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall – 200 West Fort Street

Among the items on the agenda is a resolution sponsored by alderman James Threet to approve a base contract of $73,744 for the “park surveillance system project.”

You can see the full agenda below:

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CITY OF MANCHESTER BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

AGENDA

October 6, 2026, at 6:30 pm City Hall Board Room

No Work Session

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1. ROLL CALL:

2. INVOCATION:

3. PLEDGE TO THE FLAG

4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

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5. MINUTES

9-1-26 BOMA Meeting Minutes and BOMA Beer Board Minutes

6. COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS

7. COMMENTS FROM MAYOR

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8. COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS

*Safety *Finance *Street *Water & Sewer *Recreation *Tourism *Planning & Zoning

*Historic Zoning

9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES

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Resolutions:

a) A resolution of the City of Manchester, Tennessee to declare certain property owned by the City to be surplus to the City’s needs and directing sale of same; sponsored by Mayor Hobbs.

b) A resolution to approve a contract in the base amount of 73,744.00 with tickIOT, inc. for the

Parks surveillance camera system project; sponsored by Alderman Threet.

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Ordinances:

a) 2nd reading of an ordinance amending provisions to Manchester Municipal Code 4-218

regarding vacation leave; sponsored by Alderman Crosslin.

b) 2nd reading of an ordinance amending provisions to Manchester Municipal Code 4-208

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regarding nepotism; sponsored by Alderman Crosslin.

c) 1st reading of an ordinance zoning property owned by Curl Properties, LLC. located at 1409 Oakdale Street previously annexed into the City, as R-4 residential; sponsored by Alderman Thornton.

d) 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Ronnie Randall on Belmont Drive from

R-3 to R-4, consisting of 16.84 acres; sponsored by Alderman Thornton.

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e) 1st reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Yasin Kanakrieh at 232 West Moore

Street from R-2 to R-4; sponsored by Alderman Thornton.

10. OLD BUSINESS

11. NEW BUSINESS

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Tourism Commission

Planning & Zoning Commission 1 vacancy

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Manchester Housing Authority 2 vacancies Library Donation $20,000.00

12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN

13 ADJOURNMENT: