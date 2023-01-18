Manchester Regional Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer for appointment

2023 Manchester Regional Planning Commission UGB Membership Notice:

Manchester Regional Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer(s) for appointment to fill a term through February 2028.

The Planning Commission meets on the third Monday, 5:30 p.m., of every month at Manchester City Hall. Persons applying for an appointment must reside in the Manchester Urban Growth Boundary.

Please contact Director Brittany Fiske at 931-723-1464 regarding UGB boundaries. Citizen Participation Forms (Applications) can be found online or in the Mayor’s Office. Appointment will be made by the Mayor, at the February 7, 2023 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Application Deadline is February 6, 2023.