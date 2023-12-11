Manchester Recreation Department to raise pool related fees for summer of 2024

In a special call Recreation Commission meeting on Thursday, December 7, 2023, certain pool related fees were increased for the summer season of 2024.

-Open swim party fees increased from $100 to $150

-Outdoor pool party fees increased from $350 to $420

-Indoor pool party fees increased from $250 to $300

-Summer swim lessons increased from $65 to $85

Director of Manchester Parks and Recreation, A.J. Fox cited increasing the fees to cover the costs of increasing lifeguard wages and keeping the Rec Center fees on par with surrounding communities and their fees for the same amenities.