Manchester Recreation Complex will close for repairs

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has released official dates for their upcoming closure of the Recreation Complex.

Starting on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the Manchester Recreation Center will be undergoing refurbishments of the weight room and basketball courts. The weight room will be closed for approximately 1.5 weeks. The basketball courts will be closed for approximately three weeks. The other amenities of the facility will remain open until Monday, March 11, 2024. The recreation center will be closed for normal operations March 11 – 15, 2024, for refurbishments to other areas of the facility. The front desk will be open that week from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily for rentals, registrations, and information. Group exercise classes will be moved to the Ada Wright Building during this week.

The recreation center will reopen at 7:30 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with limited access to amenities.

The closed period of March 11 – 15, 2024, is taking place of the normal refurbishment time that is usually scheduled in September. In September 2023, the department did not close the recreation center in anticipation of the basketball courts and weight room floors needing to be renovated. The Recreation Complex usually closes annually for one-week to deep clean, make repairs, and complete improvements that cannot be made while the recreation center is open to the public.

Patrons that have been to the Rec Center recently might have noticed an area of the basketball court cordoned off and unusable. The floor in that area was damaged by a burst pipe as detailed here by Assistant Director of the Manchester Recreation Department (MRD), Becky Johnson:

Insurance has paid $105, 975.00 and the bid accepted for the repair from Southern Flooring Inc. is $98, 580.00.

The weight room floor is set to be replaced due to a ceiling leak. The bid of

$67, 250.00 to replace the weight room floor from the same flooring company, Southern Flooring Inc., was accepted.