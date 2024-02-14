Manchester Recreation Complex set to close for repairs

At the February 8, 2024 Recreation Commission Meeting, the commission discussed upcoming plans to replace the basketball court floor and the weight room floor at the Recreation Complex.

Patrons that have been to the Rec Center recently might have noticed an area of the basketball court cordoned off and unusable. The floor in that area was damaged by a burst pipe as detailed here by Assistant Director of the Manchester Recreation Department (MRD), Becky Johnson:

Insurance has paid $105, 975.00 and the bid accepted for the repair from Southern Flooring Inc. is $98, 580.00. The repairs on the gym floor are expected to take 3 weeks to complete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The weight room floor is set to be replaced due to age, as it is the original flooring in the weight room from when the Recreation Complex first opened in 2003.

The bid of $67, 250.00 to replace the weight room floor from the same flooring company, Southern Flooring Inc., was accepted. The replacement of the weight room floor is projected to take 1.5 weeks.

Director of MRD, A. J. Fox says that the tentative date for the Rec Complex to be closed is March 11, 2024. He estimates that the facility will be closed for one week and have limited areas available after that 7 days, until all flooring projects are complete.

This is a developing story, when MRD releases a set date for the closure, Thunder Radio will have that update for you.